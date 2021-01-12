Woman in Chicago plows through barricade near Trump hotel: report

A woman was arrested after intentionally driving through a barricade near the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago early Tuesday, according to a report.

The 31-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was driving a Honda sedan about 4 a.m. when she swerved past officers onto the sidewalk on North Wabash Avenue and hit a barricade, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

She was uninjured and taken into custody, with charges pending, according to the newspaper.

