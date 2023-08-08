Woman hospitalized after rare shark attack at New York beach: officials

A major New York beach was shut down Tuesday following what officials deemed an unprecedented shark attack that left a 50-year-old woman hospitalized in critical condition.

“We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer. Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark attacks in Rockaway are extremely rare. We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted,” the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement to Fox News Tuesday morning.

Rockaway Beach will remain closed to swimming and surfing Tuesday due to the recent shark activity, officials said. Parks Enforcement and the New York City Police Department will be patrolling the beach to keep swimmers out of the water, and the New York City Fire Department and NYPD will be doing aerial surveillance of the beach to monitor for sharks.

Before Monday evening, NYC officials said there had been no reports of shark bites on Rockaway Beach in recent memory. At approximately 5:50 p.m., a female swimming at Beach 59th Street in Rockaway was bitten by a shark in the left leg.

Parks lifeguards removed the patron from the water and administered first aid. The woman was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

As of Tuesday morning, officials said her condition is now serious/non-life threatening.

While the waters remain clear at Rockaway so far Tuesday, there was a possible shark sighting on neighboring Long Island. Officials reported the possible shark sighting 10 yards out at Jones Beach State Park Tuesday. Swimming is currently prohibited in the Central Mall area of Jones Beach from East Bathhouse and West Bathhouse.

Following the Rockaway incident, lifeguards cleared all patrons from the water, and NYPD canvassed after the incident via helicopter, but did not observe any sharks.

The city’s fire department previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that the woman, age 50, suffered a shark bite to the leg and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Monday evening.

Officials said she may have been surfing when the attack took place, and she was unconscious from either blood loss or shock when first responders arrived on the scene, FOX 5 NY reported.

Police were seen Monday night flying drones over the beach where the woman was bitten on the leg. NYC Parks are a part of a shark communication network with beaches all along the Atlantic coast, from the Hamptons to Sandy Hook, which contact each other with any abnormal conditions, including sharks in close to the shore and odd objects washing up.

