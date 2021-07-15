Woman held captive for months rescued after leaving trail of notes in public bathrooms

Handwritten notes left in public bathrooms helped police in Pennsylvania find and rescue a woman who claimed to have been held captive and sexually assaulted for months, according to local reports.

Two notes were found in the restrooms of a Walmart in Carnegie and Fallingwater Museum in Mill Run, WPXI-TV reported.

TENNESSEE COP RUNS INTO EXPLOSIVE HOUSE FIRE TO RESCUE DISABLED WOMAN, BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS

In the first note found in the Walmart bathroom, the woman claimed to have been sexually and physically assaulted while being held captive. She warned that her captor, 38-year-old Corey Brewer of Pittsburgh, had a knife and left an address.

“If I don’t make it tell my family I love them,” police said one of the notes read, according to KDKA-TV.

After police were alerted, officers went to the address but no one answered the door. Police called the woman but Brewer answered and said they were on vacation in New York, the reports said.

When police were alerted to a second note found at the museum, officers returned to the home with a SWAT team. Brewer and the woman were found inside the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the woman told officers that she had been held against her will since May 1 and Brewer had threatened to kill her and her family if she attempted to escape, the outlets reported.

Brewer was arrested and charged with sexual assault, strangulation and unlawful restraint, according to court records.