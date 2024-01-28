Woman found dead on Los Angeles-area beach after being reported missing by her boyfriend: police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A 31-year-old woman was found dead on a beach in Los Angeles County on Friday, hours after her boyfriend reported her missing, Manhattan Beach police said.

The woman, identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jennifer Hanie, was reported missing before 7 a.m. local time, and her body was discovered by lifeguards just after 10 a.m., just as the U.S. Coast Guard was also searching the water.

Her boyfriend said he had last seen Hanie near the waterline at Manhattan Beach, and he reported her missing after he and his friends couldn’t locate her.

Her cause and manner of death have not yet been reported by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Manhattan Beach Detective Sergeant Klosowski at 310-802-5123.