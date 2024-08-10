Woman found dead in O’Hare airport baggage machinery was a suicide: police

Authorities are saying that the woman found dead inside the baggage claim of a Chicago airport is being considered a suicide.

The 57-year-old woman was found “pinned” inside the baggage conveyor belt machinery at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday.

The medical examiner’s office has determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation from being hanged — declaring it a suicide, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The woman reportedly entered the restricted area just before 2:30 a.m. and was wearing flip-flops.

She was found entangled in the conveyor belt system used to move baggage, according to the fire department.

Security footage only captured her walking into the area but did not show how she died, according to The Associated Press.

“She was trying to gain access at multiple points,” a source told the Chicago Sun-Times. “They are not sure what her motive was. She was trying to get to the secure side of the airport.”

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and an investigation was launched into the circumstances of her death — authorities are now saying

The investigation into the woman’s death is still ongoing.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).