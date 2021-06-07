Woman dies after riding Holiday World roller coaster

A woman died after riding a roller coaster at an Indiana theme park on Friday night, a report said.

The woman, identified as Dawn Jankovic, 47, was found unconscious after riding the roller coaster at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Jasper, the Evansville Courier & Press reported, citing officials.

Jankovic, of Ohio, was taken to Memorial Hospital, where she died hours later, according to the report.

“A full inspection of the roller coaster has been performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to,” the theme park said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite,” the statement said.

An autopsy on Jankovic has been completed, the results of which are being withheld pending family notification, the report said, citing Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.