Woman charged with spitting in cop’s face claims NYPD was ‘attacking people’ during protest

The woman charged with spitting in an NYPD sergeant’s face at a Manhattan protest whined Thursday to The Post that she did so because cops were “attacking people.”

Reached by phone, Devina Singh said she’d just been released from court following her arrest during a tumultuous night of anti-cop demonstrations by left-wing radicals chanting, “Burn the precinct to the ground!”

Asked why she spat in the sergeant’s face, she claimed: “After they hit us with their bikes repeatedly … and started attacking people.”

But video of the confrontation taken by The Post shows the uniformed sergeant standing in front of Singh, while she screams “F–k you, fascist!,” rears back, and hocks a loogie in his face.

The NYPD retweeted the video of the vile act late Wednesday, warning, “Actions like this will not be tolerated. Agitators who commit these acts will be arrested.”

Singh, 24, of Schwenksville, Pa., was arrested on charges of obstruction of governmental administration, violation of local law and harassment and given a desk appearance ticket.

Before hanging up on a reporter, Singh, without evidence, also accused cops of breaking her left arm.

Singh has been collared before for allegedly resisting arrest at a September protest in Manhattan, police said. The next month, she was busted on unlawful assembly charges at a demonstration in Brooklyn.

She boasted about her September arrest on her since-deleted Instagram, posting a photo showing her dressed in all black, with her hands behind her back.

“im so f—— mad … probs bc behind me (white shirt) is Deputy Inspector Elias J. Nikas AKA Little D— Nik,” she captioned the photo.

On Facebook, Singh said her arrest came at an “anti-ICE peaceful march” and called on fellow Indians to take action against “the civil rights struggle of our time.”

“I had four officers on my back, pinning me to the ground. I was forced to watch, while I was pinned, as they beat the kid next to me into the pavement,” she wrote.

“Take it to the streets and f–k the police; no justice, no peace.”

Her page is also filled with posts about her social activism, including a rant that property “has no feeling … no value outside of what we assign it.”

“The outrage over theft of clothing from Saks 5th Avenue?? The violent sentences being levied against people who caused no human harm, while we allow white people and those in power to continue to demonize and brutalize Black and Brown folks???” she wrote in one post. “If you’re still running these lines, stop.”

Her Facebook profile says she attended New York University and studied global public health and social work and worked as an intern for Congressman Jerrold Nadler for five months from 2018 to 2019.

A rep for Nadler didn’t immediately return an email.

On a Twitter account appearing to belong to Singh, she wrote in August, “As a whole, i rlly don’t like white ppl:)”

She also railed against Republicans, retweeting a clip of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) being accosted by protesters after the Republican National Convention in August.

“Republicans are by title lil b—-es. That’s their party platform, i didn’t make the rules,” she wrote.

Other photos show a decidedly bourgeois side to Singh’s life — wearing a red bathing suit on a boat, sipping margaritas and showing off her heels at The Villa Casa Casuarina, the former Versace mansion-turned-boutique hotel in Miami.

Protesters clashed with police in the West Village about an hour after a peaceful “Count Every Vote” demonstration at Washington Square Park dispersed.

Bike cops have been responding to protests in “turtle uniforms” — with shell-like protective gear, helmets and pads — and use their bikes to combat unruly protesters.

Fifty-six protesters were arrested in Manhattan on charges ranging from felony assault — for one woman who allegedly decked an NYPD chief in the face — to criminal possession of a weapon.

Four others were busted in a smaller protest in Brooklyn.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.