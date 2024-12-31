Woman burned to death in horrific subway attack identified: police

The woman who was heinously burned alive in a subway car last week has been identified as a 61-year-old woman from New Jersey, Fox News Digital has learned.

Police tell Fox News Digital the woman has been identified as Debrina Kawam of Toms River, a township and coastal town located on the Jersey Shore in Ocean County. Kawam was lit on fire and burned to death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York. on Dec. 22.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, a previously deported immigrant from Guatemala, has been indicted on one count of murder in the first degree, three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of arson in relation to the horrific case.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.