Woman arrested in 37-year-old cold case for allegedly leaving dead newborn baby in California dumpster

A woman was arrested in connection with a nearly 37-year-old cold case in which a newborn baby was found dead in a California dumpster, according to police.

Melissa Jean Allen Avila, now 55, was taken into custody Friday on a murder charge and was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $1.1 million bail, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Avila is accused of leaving her deceased baby girl in a dumpster behind a business on the 5400 block of La Sierra Ave. in Riverside, California, in October 1987 when she was 19-years-old.

A man rummaging for recyclables discovered the baby, according to police.

MISSING CALIFORNIA MOTHER FOUND DEAD NEAR HIKING TRAIL AFTER PARTNER THREATENED 3-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER: POLICE

The death of the newborn child was ruled a homicide by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, but the police department’s homicide detectives exhausted all leads and were unable to identify a suspect at the time.

But in 2020, the case was reopened and Avila was identified as the baby’s mother through DNA samples. Detectives have no reason to believe the baby’s father had any criminal responsibility in the child’s murder.

Avila was eventually found to be living in Shelby, North Carolina. She was taken into custody and extradited to California.

MASSACHUSETTS RAPE SUSPECT WANTED FOR DECADES-OLD CRIMES CAPTURED AFTER CHASE IN LOS ANGELES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Thanks to the persistent efforts of our investigators and partners, this victim now has an identity, bringing resolution to the case,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a statement. “We will remain dedicated to seeking justice for homicide victims and ensuring their families find closure.”

Avila’s arraignment is slated for September 9.