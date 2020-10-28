Woman allegedly posed as prosecutor, dropped charges against herself

A New Hampshire woman allegedly posed as a prosecutor and then falsified records related to drug and stalking charges filed against her, court documents say.

Lisa Landon, of Littleton, used the state’s electronic system to drop the charges and submitted fake documents in three separate criminal cases last year, according to a review by the New Hampshire Union Leader.

NEW HAMPSHIRE RESTAURANT OPTS TO SHUT DOWN RATHER THAN ENFORCE FACE-MASK MANDATE

Landon’s plan to avoid jail went awry when a forensic examiner, who was supposed to perform a competency evaluation on her, noticed the charges were dropped.

The examiner later contacted Hillsborough County prosecutors to confirm if the evaluation was still necessary, the indictment says.

PERSON WITH CORONOVIRUS WHO ATE AT NEW HAMPSHIRE RESTAURANT MAY HAVE EXPOSED OTHERS TO IT: OFFICIALS

Landon, 33, is also accused of falsifying a judge’s decision to waive a filing fee in a lawsuit she filed against the county and faked an order in a child custody case involving her child and a family member.

She faces one charge of false personation and six counts of falsifying physical evidence. Her criminal past includes drug possession and stalking charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP