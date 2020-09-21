Woman allegedly leads cops on high-speed chase after unusual request

An Oklahoma woman told police that she had to “poop so bad” before taking off and leading them on a high-speed chase, new body camera footage shows.

Emily Sindt Owings, 28, was pulled over around 9 a.m. Tuesday when a cop noticed that she was not wearing a seatbelt in the city of Enid, according to local police.

She didn’t have her insurance or any identification except for a medical marijuana card, but the officer ran her information and determined that her driver’s license had been revoked, news station KARK reported.

When he informs her that he’s checking for outstanding warrants, she tearfully tells the officer, “But I have to poop so bad,” body camera footage shows.

“It’s my birthday. It’s my f–king birthday,” Owings could be heard saying.

“Why won’t you just let me go?” Owings asked him, to which the cop responds, “Because your license is suspended!”

Owings apologized again and reiterated that she “didn’t know, otherwise I won’t drive no more.”

“But can I please go home and go poop?” Owings said.

It was then determined during the stop that there was a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly fighting an officer, according to police.

The cop then asked her to get out of the vehicle, informing her that she was under arrest, the outlet reported.

“You have warrants in Woods County and they are coming to get you,” the officer said.

But Owings refused to cooperate, telling him, “No they are not!” F–k you guys!”

She then sped off from the scene, leading authorities on a pursuit for several blocks with speeds topping 70 mph, the outlet reported.

Owings allegedly blew through several stop signs before she ultimately stopped and surrendered to cops with their guns drawn, police said.

But she still apparently had business to take care of.

“Can I poop in your car, man?” Owings asked as escorted into the squad car.

“You could’ve already been on your way to jail!” the officer said, to which she responded, “Yeah, but not pooping!”

Police said they discovered a pipe with meth when they searched her vehicle.

She was booked into the Garfield County Detention Center on charges that include reckless driving, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.