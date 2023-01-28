Woman, 29, charged for posing as student at NJ high school

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged this week with providing false government documents after she allegedly posed as a 15-year-old student at a New Jersey high school.

Hyejeong Shin, 29, was charged with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age, after she gave a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education, the New Brunswick Police Department said in a release.

Shin has been barred from the campus but allegedly continued to text some of the students she met there. Officials have asked students to cut off contact with her.

Shin’s reason for lying about her age and enrolling in the school are under investigation.

Shin is a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, according to NJ.com.

Schools are required to immediately enroll unaccompanied students even without proper documentation of guardianship. After enrollment, they have 30 days to provide further documentation of their identity.

New Brunswick school officials say they will review the district’s enrollment process to avoid similar incidents in the future. The district has nearly 10,000 students.

Superintendent Dr. Aubrey Johnson said in a board meeting this week that Shin had attended the school for four days, according to Twitter video of the Tuesday evening meeting.

He said she attended a few classes but spent most of her time with guidance counselors.

“All authorities were immediately notified and the individual in question has now been arrested,” Johnson said in the meeting, adding that all students who met Shin have been told to avoid contact with her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.