With more than 50 overdoses and 8 killed, Texas capital seeing ‘unusually deadly’ string of opioid incidents

Austin, Texas, saw an “unusually deadly” surge of more than 50 opioid overdoses between Monday and Tuesday, resulting in eight people dying and several others being rescued with Narcan, according to officials.

At about 9 a.m. on Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS personnel began responding to a sudden surge in opioid-related overdose calls.

Dispatchers received a series of calls in the downtown area, resulting in a rapid response team that included the Austin-Travis County EMS team and others, being deployed to downtown Austin.

When the team arrived, they distributed over 200 Narcan rescue kits throughout the area to counteract the effects of opioid overdoses, while also providing lifesaving intervention to anyone overdosing on opioids.

UT AUSTIN ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS FREED AFTER GOVERNOR SAID THEY ‘BELONG IN JAIL’

“The trend that we’re seeing in this group of overdoses is that it is unusually deadly,” Austin Chief Deputy Medical Director Dr. Heidi Abraham said during a press conference Monday. “There have been four deaths, so far, that we suspect are related to the overdoses. We’ve not experienced overdoses of this volume in several years.”

Significant surge

Abraham said on a typical day, emergency personnel could respond to between two and three overdose calls. But with the surge in overdoses being reported Monday, crews have responded to more than 30 calls, Abraham explained. And the numbers keep going up, and the situation continues to evolve.

While the numbers are high, Abraham said the overdose patients have responded to Narcan. In fact, officers with the Austin Police Department were first on the scene for many of the overdoses, and administered Narcan, saving the patients’ lives.

UT-AUSTIN PRESIDENT DEFENDS SHUTTING DOWN ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS: ‘OUR RULES MATTER AND THEY WILL BE ENFORCED’

Abraham could not say what type of drugs the overdoses are primarily associated with, though she explained the patients reported using various different drugs before overdosing.

Overdoses throughout the city

Officials also said the overdoses are not just limited to one section of Austin. They said the first few calls started downtown and expanded from there.

Not only are the overdoses occurring in public spaces, but they are also happening at residences and businesses, officials added.

SUSPECT IN DEADLY TEXAS DPS OFFICE CRASH NOW CHARGED, FACING $2M BAIL

‘New batch’

Although none of the officials would speak about the investigation, they said when outbreaks like this happen, the suspicion is that a “new batch” arrived in town, which is believed to be from the same drug sources.

Still, EMS officials said everyone using drugs purchased on the streets should suspect they are tainted.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services provided updated numbers on Tuesday, saying eight people were dead after a 27-hour-long opioid overdose outbreak consisting of a total of 51 overdose calls, FOX 7 Austin reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You should never use an unknown substance, but if you choose to, we encourage people to start low, go slow, and never use alone,” Abraham said. “You should always use with a friend nearby who has Narcan and is able to call 911.”

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated the outbreak started on Tuesday, when in fact it began Monday and has lasted more than a day.