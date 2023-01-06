Wisconsin woman allegedly attempted to kill husband with animal euthanasia drugs: reports

A Monroe, Wisconsin, woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after being accused of poisoning her husband, who works as a veterinarian, with animal euthanasia drugs several times, according to reports.

Amanda Chapin, 50, was arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and charged on Dec. 28, the Associated Press reported, after authorities said she poisoned her 70-year-old husband Gary Chapin, three times by putting barbiturates in his coffee, between July and August.

The couple was married in March, after which Amanda Chapin forged one of Gary’s children’s signatures on a power-of-attorney document, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint then says she demanded her husband change the deed of the house so if he died, she would get the home. Less than three weeks after the deed was changed, the complaint reads, she poisoned her husband for the first time.

Gary Chapin fell into a coma after Amanda’s third attempt to poison him with barbiturate-enhanced coffee, which lasted for four days, and the complaint says blood work exhibited that the drugs were the same type he used to put animals down.

In August, Gary Chapin’s son filed a restraining order against Amanda Chapin on his father’s behalf and in September he began the process for divorcing his wife, according to court documents.

AP reported that according to the criminal complaint, Amanda Chapin violated the restraining order by sending her husband a suicide note in an email.

In the note, Amanda Chapin said she decided to kill herself because his children were going to destroy her.

“The only thing I am guilty of is loving you SOOOOOOOOOO MUCH,” the note, which was included in the complaint, said.

Paramedics responded to her house and took her to a local hospital, and the next day Gary Chapin filed for divorce.