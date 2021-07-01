Wisconsin Walmart employee tackles deer that got loose in store

A Wisconsin Walmart employee tackled and restrained a deer that had gotten loose inside the store a week ago, according to reports.

Video shared on social media of the incident shows the Baraboo, Wisconsin, worker straddle the wild animal as it struggles to get away.

A witness told KWOW-TV in Madison the deer got into the store through the back of the building.

The animal was eventually released unharmed, FOX 11 reported.

NUDE SUNBATHERS, STARTLED BY DEER, GET LOST, FINED $1,000 FOR BREAKING COVID-19 LOCKDOWN ORDERS

Weeks ago, another deer made its way inside a Publix grocery store just south of Atlanta, Georgia.

“It was just shocking, like why is there a deer inside of a grocery store?” shopper Adrianne Dowdy told FOX 5 in Atlanta. “Initially, people were freaking out, people were running, like nobody wants to get run over by a deer. Next thing you know, it was running in my direction so I ran to the side.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eventually, a team from South Fulton Fire & Rescue corraled the deer, which Fire chief Chad Jones said the team believed had become disoriented after being hit by a car, and released it outside where it ran off. The deer appeared to be limping slightly in the video.