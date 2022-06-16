Wisconsin tornado, storms knock out power for tens of thousands

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tens of thousands remained without power in Wisconsin on Thursday after a “rain-wrapped” tornado and storms swept the state.

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed more than 86,500 customers were powerless in the state.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed that a tornado was on the ground, sharing a Twitter photo of the twister.

The office warned residents that the tornado was in Tomah and Juneau County, and moving toward Mauston, on Wednesday afternoon.

A video the agency retweeted from Mauston showed felled trees and downed power lines.



The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that the tornado was reported east of Tomah shortly after 4 p.m. local time.

“The tornado appears to have traveled northeast from Hwy 131 and County Hwy A for about 15 miles before leaving Monroe County north of Shennigton. The tornado took down multiple trees, powerlines and barns. There is [a] widespread power outage and damage to a number of homes as well. Multiple semis were blown over onto their sides causing I90 to be shut down for more than 3 hours,” the authorities wrote.

No deaths or major injuries were reported from the Wisconsin weather event, and the sheriff asked that residents avoid the area because many roads remain impassable.

According to FOX Weather, Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen announced Wednesday night that he had declared a disaster in the community, that tractor-trailers were reportedly blown over and that structures had been destroyed.