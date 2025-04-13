Wisconsin teen charged in shooting death of mother, stepfather found decomposed in their home

​

A 17-year-old Wisconsin boy has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather, who were found severely decomposed in their home in February.

Nikita Casap is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, theft of movable property, theft of movable property-special facts, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, and two counts of misappropriating ID information to obtain money, according to court records.

The court commissioner set his bail at $1 million and dismissed a prior auto theft case against him, according to a report from affiliate FOX 6 Milwaukee.

The bodies of Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana — reportedly Casap’s stepfather and mother — were found severely decomposed in their home on Feb. 28, according to the report.

Prosecutors allege Casap shot and killed his parents on Feb. 11, more than two weeks prior to when their bodies were found.

Officials said the 17-year-old “fantasized” about killing his parents and committing suicide, having told a female classmate about the plot to kill the couple.

Footage from a surveillance camera showed a camera pointed toward Donald Mayer’s body, covered with blankets and pillows, according to the report.

Casap was allegedly seen on footage going into the room to “keep candles lit,” and even looking into the camera saying, “so you can see him there. I can literally see the (expletive) rotten body there,” FOX 6 reported.

On Feb. 23, authorities claim he left the home in his parents’ SUV, traveling through Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado before he was arrested in a rural area in northwest Kansas.

Police investigators were able to track down telegram messages prior to the alleged murders, where Casap was asking a Russian speaker, “…while in Ukraine, I’ll be able to live a normal life? Even when it’s found out I did it.”

According to the report, Casap told the female classmate he had been in contact with a man from Russia.

Authorities claim the Russian knew about the boy’s scheme to take passports, a car and the family dog and flee to Ukraine, according to the report.