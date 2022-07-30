Wisconsin stabbing leaves four injured and one dead, suspect in custody: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A stabbing in Wisconsin left five people injured on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they responded to a “critical incident” along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin and found five people with stab wounds.

Officials said that the five people have wounds ranging from serious to critical conditions.

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said that there’s no further threat to the public, and an investigation is ongoing.