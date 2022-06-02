Wisconsin shooting at cemetery leaves multiple victims, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shots were fired at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, Thursday afternoon, leaving multiple people injured.

Racine police said “multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery” off of Osborne Blvd shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police said there were victims but did not disclose the number or extent of their injuries. Police would not confirm if the shooting took place during a funeral.

The scene is still active and being investigated, police said.

Earlier, police were asking people to avoid the vicinity of the cemetery due to a “critical incident.”

Racine Unified School District told Fox News that students were released 10 minutes later than normal, “once law enforcement us it was safe.”

The shooting comes in the wake of two high-profile mass shootings. On May 14, an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Then on May 24, another 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.