Wisconsin police shooting injures one officer, female shooter killed, police say

A Milwaukee-area police officer was shot Wednesday while searching a home and the suspected shooter, a woman, was killed.

Two officers with the Waukesha Police Department were inside the home around 3:35 p.m. after a landlord reported a tenant experiencing “erratic behavior,” police officials said during a news conference.

While they were checking the home with the landlord, a female inside opened fire from the basement, authorities said. An officer was struck and returned fire, striking the woman, police said

A Waukesha Police Department Deployable Technology Unit responded to the scene with unmanned aerial vehicles to find the woman dead in the basement, officials said.

A weapon was also recovered. Another officer was injured during the shooting. The nature of that officer’s injuries was undisclosed.

Both officers were taken to a hospital and were in good condition.

They were described as two men, ages 44 and 48, with 21 and 12 years on the police force. The identity of the suspected shooter has not been released.