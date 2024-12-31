Wisconsin police search for convicted felon after multiple children found dead

Wisconsin authorities are searching for a convicted felon after two children and an adult were found dead.

The New Lisbon Police Department said a child went missing Sunday night and was last seen with Virgil G. Thew, 47.

On Monday morning, police learned another child was missing.

A few hours later, officials said two children and an adult were found dead inside a home on West Bridge Street.

It is unclear if the two children found were the ones reported missing.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department processed the home.

Thew has been identified as the person of interest, according to police. He is wanted by Wisconsin Probation and Parol and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Parole records show he is currently on active community supervision. Thew has been convicted of committing a dozen felonies, including possessing a gun as a felon, burglary and theft.

He has been in and out of jail nearly every year since 1995 and was paroled in 2012, according to records.

“If seen, do not confront or approach him,” authorities wrote in a statement.

Thew is 5-foot-10, weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored down coat, blue jeans and a hat.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital Tuesday afternoon it will not be making any statements about the case.