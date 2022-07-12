Wisconsin police officer grazed by bullet after another officer fired at armed suspect
Police in West Milwaukee say an officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect.
Authorities say officers responded to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Monday after a male caller told dispatchers he felt he was about to die, gave his address and hung up.
Police say the man came out of his home and pointed a gun at an officer, who fired a round, but missed the suspect. A fragment from that bullet hit the second officer, causing minor injuries, WTMJ-TV reported.
Officers used a stun gun on the man and arrested him. Officials say a firearm was recovered.
The man refused medical treatment and officers took him to a Milwaukee County mental health facility.
Charges are pending.