Wisconsin police high-speed chase ends with four arrested, including 3 teens

Wisconsin authorities arrested four people, including three teenagers, following a police pursuit ending with officers using a maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to crash into a light pole.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday when Glendale police officers found a stolen Volkswagen they believe was taken during an armed robbery in Milwaukee. The chase lasted several minutes and appeared to reach high speeds.

Video footage of the chase shows police vehicles chasing the suspects’ vehicle. It comes to an end when officers used a technique to swipe the back of the vehicle. The driver of the suspects’ vehicle then crashes into a pole, which fell down.

The suspects include a 35-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, and two boys, ages 14 and 16, all Milwaukee residents.

Charges are expected to be presented to prosecutors for reckless endangering safety as well as fleeing and eluding an officer.

