Wisconsin mayor: Multiple people shit at mall, says injuries not life-threatning shooter remains at-large

A Wisconsin mayor says multiple people were shot at mall Friday but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening and authorities were still searching for the shooter.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement that a suspect remains at large after the shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa

Police officers descended on the area around 3 p.m. The Wauwatosa Police Department did not respond to calls and messages from Fox News. The FBI also responded to the areat to support local law enforcement efforts.

The Milwaukee County Transit System tweeted that buses to the mall were unable to enter the property due to an “emergency incident.”

Photos posted to social media showed police cruisers in the mall parking lot. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted it was not sending anyone to the scene.

The mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old boy. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him.

The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting. The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which he will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.

