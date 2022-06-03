Wisconsin man dead, suspect injured in attack related to judicial system: authorities

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities responded to a Wisconsin home on Friday where they found a man dead and another injured in a “targeted act” related to the judicial system, authorities said.

Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:30 a.m. alerting them of an armed person and that two shots had been fired in a Township of New Lisbon home. The caller left the residence and called authorities from a nearby home, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Law enforcement arrived and tried negotiating with the suspect in the home. Attempts failed and just after 10:15 a.m., the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered and found the 68-year-old homeowner dead.

Another man, 56, was found in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. Authorities rendered first aid and he was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

“The individual who’s a suspect appears to have had other targets as well, appears to be related to the judicial system,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a news conference. “The targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases.”

Kaul did say the suspect may have been targeting other people with ties to the judicial system. Investigators have not found evidence to indicate the general public was in any danger, he said.

“At this point we are not aware of any evidence that there is any active danger to other individuals,” Kaul said. “Those who may have been other targets have been notified.”

Officials have not released the names of the two men involved. However, an online search of Juneau County records indicates that a man with the same name as a former Juneau County judge owned a home in the neighborhood where the shooting happened, Fox 47 in Madison reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation into the incident.