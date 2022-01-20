A Wisconsin man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell at a Burger King earlier this month is now in custody. Police say he turned himself in on Tuesday.

Derrick Ellis, a 34-year-old employee of the fast food restaurant, is charged with possession of a firearm by an outstate felon and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, according to FOX6 News Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police responded to the Burger King Jan. 2 to investigate a reported shooting. Video footage gathered at the scene shows the shooter appeared to be firing toward an armed suspect at the drive-thru window who was trying to rob the cashier, a criminal complaint states.

The store manager identified the employee to police as Ellis, and said he carries a gun while at work and had it the day prior to the shooting. After the shooting, Ellis allegedly asked her to hide the gun in the safe “because he was a felon and could not possess it.”

Ellis was convicted of attempted second-degree home invasion in Michigan in 2014, the complaint states. It adds that officers found a white .380 caliber pistol inside the Burger King safe.

Previously arrested in the case is suspect Antoine Edwards, 41, who has been charged with felony murder, among other offenses, and his 16-year-old daughter, who was a co-worker of the girl who died, reports said.

Edwards allegedly coordinated a plan with his daughter and the victim, Harris-Brazell, to rob the Burger King where the girls worked on Jan. 2, FOX6 reported.

