Wisconsin man breaks into in-law’s house, stabs them multiple times ‘to enact revenge’: authorities

A Wisconsin man has been arrested after authorities say he broke into the Illinois home of his estranged wife’s parents and stabbed them multiple times in an act of revenge.

The attack happened just days before Michael Liu, 36, was supposed to turn himself into custody at the Waukesha County Huber Detention Facility in Wisconsin on Sunday for a domestic battery conviction from July 2022 and a violation of an order of protection complaint, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Dec. 1, Liu traveled about 122 miles from Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to the suburban town of Crete, Illinois, “to enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s parents,” the sheriff’s office said.

Liu parked his car down the block from his in-law’s home before allegedly firing several shots from outside in the direction of the couple as they sat in their living room.

He missed every shot and smashed his way into the home through a sliding glass door, according to authorities. He allegedly opened fire again but his gun malfunctioned.

Liu then stabbed the 66-year-old woman several times, deputies said. Her 68-year-old husband came to her defense and was also stabbed numerous times.

The husband was able to wrestle the suspect to the ground and take away the knife before stabbing Liu an estimated 17 times, the sheriff’s office said.

“My heart goes out to the victims in this senseless heinous attack,” Sheriff Mike Kelley said. “It was clear what the offender’s intentions were, the minute he left the state of Wisconsin.”

Responding deputies arrived at a bloody scene and performed life-saving measures on all three individuals. All three were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Tuesday, the 66-year-old woman has been released from the hospital while the 68-year-old husband was in stable condition and continued to recover from his injuries.

During an interview with detectives over the weekend, Liu made several incriminating statements, the sheriff’s office said. He was released from the hospital and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to await his initial court appearance.

Liu faces numerous charges, including two counts of attempted murder, five counts of home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four counts of aggravated battery and criminal trespass to a residence.