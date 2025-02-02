Wisconsin man accused of impersonating US Border Patrol agent twice in one week

A Wisconsin man has been charged with identity theft and impersonating a peace officer after prosecutors say he was caught posing as a U.S. Border Patrol agent twice in one week.

According to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors charged 34-year-old Hank Glembin of New Berlin with two counts of identity theft and two counts of impersonating a peace officer after he claimed to be a U.S. Border Patrol agent on two occasions in January.

In the complaint, obtained by FOX 6 Milwaukee, on Jan. 25, a Muskego police officer was responding to a deer that had been struck by a truck when Glembin pulled up and asked the officer if she needed assistance.

The officer then asked Glembin if he was with the Muskego Department of Public Works and declined Glembin’s offer of help, according to the complaint. Glembin then told the officer, “I’m off duty right now. I’m with Border Patrol.”

Glembin was reportedly wearing a black hat with “CBP” stitched in yellow, a green duty vest over a black jacket, and khaki pants, according to the officers’ notes in the complaint.

Prosecutors said the officer also noted that Glembin had “DHS, CBP-BPA, and Agent H.D. Glembin” visible on his clothing. In addition to the fake logos on his clothes, the officer noted that Glembin had a handcuff case and a gun, which “appeared legitimate,” attached to his belt. Glembin also had a white light mounted on one shoulder and a red light mounted on his other shoulder, the complaint read.

According to the complaint, the officer said Glembin then pulled out an ID card that read “Department of Homeland Security” along with his image. Despite the officer telling Glembin that public works would take care of the dead deer, he dragged it into the ditch “unprompted.”

Through further investigation, prosecutors said police confirmed Glembin’s uniform was “not consistent” with those worn by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

It was also uncovered that Glembin approached a New Berlin police officer during a traffic stop days later on Jan. 29.

The complaint detailed that Glembin approached the officer, wearing the same uniform as reported by the other officer during the first encounter on Jan. 25, and told the officer he had just “gotten off duty” and offered help.

The officer noted that he noticed “Border Patrol Unit” on the back of Glembin’s vest when he walked away.

New Berlin police then spoke to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection special agent who confirmed that Glembin was not a federal agent and that the agency was aware of his impersonation, according to the complaint.

Glembin was taken into custody later that evening and investigators determined Glembin was not who he claimed to be and that all his gear was fraudulent, FOX 6 reported.

Prosecutors said Glembin admitted while in custody that he was not a Border Patrol agent but said he wanted to pursue becoming one.

Glembin also allegedly admitted to approaching both officers in Muskego and New Berlin while wearing fake uniforms and gear and showing off his fake credentials.

Glembin is due for a hearing on Feb. 13 and was issued a $2,000 signature bond by the court, according to court records.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office but did not immediately receive a response.

