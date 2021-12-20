During a hearing on Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Judge Michelle Havas symbolically set a $200,000 bail for Darrell Brooks on a domestic violence case in which he allegedly ran over his ex-girlfriend in the same vehicle that he used to plow through a Waukesha Christmas parade last month, killing six people and injuring dozens of others.

Brooks was hit with new charges in the domestic violence case on Dec. 6, including felony intimidation of a victim, for allegedly calling his ex-girlfriend from jail in early November and telling her to “keep [her] mouth shut” about the assault.

Milwaukee County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Torbenson cited the new intimidation charges and the six intentional homicide counts that Brooks is facing for the Nov. 21 Christmas parade attack when arguing for $200,000 bail on Monday.

“The defendant, while in custody on this [domestic violence] case, made 49 phone calls to the victim that he was ordered to have no contact with. Twenty-five of those calls did get through to the victim,” Torbenson told the judge.

“The defendant has violated his bail in a number of ways in a number of manners both while he’s in custody… and out of custody.”

Brooks was originally released from jail on $1,000 bail in the domestic violence incident in mid-November. He allegedly killed six people in the parade just days later. At the time of his arrest for running over his ex-girlfriend, he was already out on $500 bail in Milwaukee for allegedly opening fire on his nephew in 2020.

Brooks’ new attorney in the Milwaukee cases, Robert Hampton, called the additional $200,000 bail request unnecessary given that the suspect is already being held on $5 million cash bail for the Waukesha massacre.

Judge Havas disagreed and granted the prosecutor’s request for $200,000 bail.

“Many things could happen. Someone could decide to be a benefactor of Mr. Brooks and post that $5 million,” the judge said. “Someone could win the lottery… which could secure his release in another county.”

In the domestic violence case, Brooks is accused of punching his ex-girlfriend in the face and then running her over on Nov. 2, resulting in a dislocated femur and fractured ankle.

Brooks allegedly called his mother from jail the next day and told her his ex-girlfriend needs to stop cooperating with authorities.

“She can get the charges dropped all together (sic) if she called down there and said I didn’t do what she said,” Brooks told his mom, according to the criminal complaint. “If she don’t cooperate with them, they are going to have to drop it.”

Brooks then started calling his ex-girlfriend from jail, initially telling her he loved her but then turning extremely hostile.

“B—-, shut your motherf—— mouth. You still can’t humble yourself so if you still talking this dumb s—, I’m gonna do it for you,” Brooks allegedly said on Nov. 15. “You acting like you got so much motherf—— protection like you safe. B—-, you on my motherf—— turf, remember that.”

Brooks joined the video conference on Monday by phone from the Waukesha County Jail. He’s due back in court in person on Feb. 2.