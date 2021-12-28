Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told a local TV station he might support more stringent bail laws after career criminal Darrell Brooks was released on $1,000 bail and allegedly plowed into a Christmas parade, killing 6 and injuring more than 60.

Evers cautioned that all stakeholders would have to participate in the potential reforms, according to News 3, which conducted a year-end interview with the governor.

“You hate to use tragedy like this to create an impetus to change,” he told the news station. “But if everybody sits back and takes a breath…maybe there’s a way that people that have a violent past could have higher bail. I’m open to that.”

The state’s top politician is still considering whether to launch an investigation into Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm after his office bungled the bail of alleged Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks.

A junior prosecutor requested $1,000 bail after Brooks allegedly ran over his ex-girlfriend with his red Ford Escape Nov. 3, leaving tire marks on her leg. At the time, he was free on $500 for allegedly opening fire on his nephew during a fight over a cellphone the previous year.

Brooks’ mom posted the $1,000, and he was freed six days before he allegedly used the same SUV to mow down holiday goers Nov. 21 during an annual Christmas parade 20 miles west of Milwaukee.

Chisholm called the state’s bail recommendation “inappropriately low” and said the office had launched an internal review over the decision.

But an analysis by Fox News showed that the setting of low bail for repeat offenders isn’t unusual in Milwaukee.