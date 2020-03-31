Wisconsin college students return home from spring break with coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An undisclosed number of college students returning from a spring break trip to Alabama’s beaches have tested positive for coronavirus, according to news reports.

The University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Health Services said the students contracted the virus after returning from Gulf Shores, Ala., AL.com reported.

“University Health Services (UHS) and Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) recently became aware of a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with a spring break trip organized by seniors,” UW-Madison’s Health Services announced in a statement Friday.

Many of the students were members of fraternities and sororities, a WKOW report said.

The trip started in Nashville, Tenn., around March 13 and moved to Gulf Shores, Ala. around March 16.

UW Madison’s Health Service is asking anyone who went on the trip, regardless if they are exhibiting symptoms, to shelter in place and observe a 14-day-self quarantine, AL.com reported.