Wisconsin authorities searching for Chicago man who allegedly set girlfriend on fire following argument

A Chicago man is wanted by police after an argument with his girlfriend in Wisconsin resulted in him allegedly setting her on fire, authorities said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the girlfriend, who was not identified, was left critically injured after Myron Faith Bowie allegedly threatened to kill her, her children and her entire family, and then set her on fire at a house in Salem Lakes at about 4:47 a.m. Sunday morning, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition for treatment, officials said per the report. She had severe burns.

Police issued a felony arrest warrant for Bowie, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous: “The safety and security of our community is the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s top priority, and everything will be done to ensure this.”

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has some of the best-trained Deputies and Detectives who are all working seamlessly with our area partners to bring Myron into custody,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

The suspect is in his mid-30s, roughly 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said. He is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with an Illinois license plate of DQ46996.

Dispatch audio of the woman reporting the incident was released, according to Fox 32.

“We’re still not quite sure what happened, the caller kept saying there was a fire at this address then she said that her boyfriend set her on fire and then the line disconnected, and there was no answer to the call-back,” the dispatcher said.

The incident remains under investigation.