Wisconsin anti-abortion group targeted in Molotov cocktail arson attack: police

A Wisconsin anti-abortion group said Sunday someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into its Madison office and spray-painted a message outside reading, “if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Local reporters from outlets including WISC-TV, the Wisconsin State Journal, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said they visited the office for Wisconsin Family Action on Sunday and shared photos and videos of the apparent arson attack. A shattered window had since been boarded up, and images showed fire damaged furniture and burned books littering the floor of the office.

The exterior of the building was tagged in cursive: “if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Applin told News 3 Now that someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into her office around 6 a.m. and she was unaware of who is behind the attack.

In recent days, Wisconsin Family Action has condemned the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The pro-life non-profit has published press releases in the past week criticizing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, President Biden and other Democrats, arguing in one May 6 statement, “While refusing to properly define a woman, they fail to recognize that murder is objectively evil and that the right to life is the only right that exists in this case.”

Fox News Digital independently reached out to the Madison Police Department and Wisconsin Family Action separately for comment but did not immediately hear back.