Wisconsin 3-year-old rescued from burning mobile home, police bodycam shows

Police in Wisconsin have released dramatic video showing first responders rescuing a 3-year-old boy who was trapped inside a burning mobile home on Sunday.

First responders raced to break a window to the residence in West Allis as flames can be seen shooting out of the home, according to police bodycam footage.

A firefighter is seen on video smashing the window glass to a back bedroom and banging out the frame so that he can climb inside to the child’s location.

The firefighter emerges at the smoke-filled window with the boy in his arms and passes the child through to officers waiting outside, the video shows. The officers grab the child and run through the neighborhood to a nearby ambulance.

“Their quick response and willingness to put themselves in danger likely saved the boy’s life!” West Allis police wrote in a Facebook post.

The boy, later identified as MJ, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition, FOX6 Milwaukee reported. Police said two adults managed to escape the fire on their own and also received treatment at a hospital.

MJ’s family told the station that they lost nearly everything in the fire, and said they couldn’t thank first responders enough for saving their child.

It was unclear how the fire started. No further details were immediately available.