Wintry weather hits Arkansas, sparking winter storm warnings

Wintry weather hit parts of Arkansas Sunday, sparking winter storm warnings and advisories.

“Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories continue to be in effect for much of NW and north central Arkansas,” tweeted the Arkansas Department of Transportation late on Sunday morning.

“Areas of moderate to occasionally heavy snow will spread into northwest Arkansas from late morning through the afternoon,” said the National Weather Service, in a note. “Slick spots have been reported already across northwest Arkansas and road conditions will continue to deteriorate through the afternoon.”

Forecasters urged drivers to use caution.

“Simulated radar shows that precipitation will hang around northern/western Arkansas until early this evening,” tweeted the National Weather Service Little Rock on Sunday afternoon. “That means flakes will continue flying for several more hours where it is snowing now. Precipitation will eventually exit the state not long after midnight.”

