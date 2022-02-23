FOX News 

Wintery weather forecast to impact Plains to Ohio Valley

A mess of wintry weather will impact areas from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley today and then the Northeast and mid-Atlantic Thursday night into Friday.

Northeast snow forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow and ice will cause travel problems depending on where you live, so please stay informed of the latest weather forecasts.

Northeast ice forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain on the warmer side of this system is bringing the risk of flooding across portions of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley.

Northeast futuretrack
(Credit: Fox News)

Cold air is settling in behind the front where temperatures will be 20 to 40 degrees below average while above-average warmth will set some records across the East.