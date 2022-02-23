Wintery weather forecast to impact Plains to Ohio Valley

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mess of wintry weather will impact areas from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley today and then the Northeast and mid-Atlantic Thursday night into Friday.

Heavy snow and ice will cause travel problems depending on where you live, so please stay informed of the latest weather forecasts.

Heavy rain on the warmer side of this system is bringing the risk of flooding across portions of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley.

Cold air is settling in behind the front where temperatures will be 20 to 40 degrees below average while above-average warmth will set some records across the East.