Winter weather will bring snow to Midwest, Great Lakes

A powerful storm system traveling across the central U.S. will bring heavy and blowing snow to parts of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

DISASTER FUNDS AVAILABLE IN 7 GEORGIA COUNTIES AFTER TORNADO OUTBREAK

Ahead of the cold front associated with this winter weather, unseasonably warm air is stirring up the possibility for severe storms – including hail, damaging wind and tornadoes.

Snow, freezing rain and ice are also expected for sections of the Northeast and New England overnight and into Friday.

Meanwhile, some rain and snow will move into the interior West.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California remains mostly dry after weeks of record rain and snow.