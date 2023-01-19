FOX News 

Winter weather will bring snow to Midwest, Great Lakes

A powerful storm system traveling across the central U.S. will bring heavy and blowing snow to parts of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Winter weather alerts through Thursday afternoon
(Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front associated with this winter weather, unseasonably warm air is stirring up the possibility for severe storms – including hail, damaging wind and tornadoes.

Winter weather alerts through Friday
(Credit: Fox News)

Snow, freezing rain and ice are also expected for sections of the Northeast and New England overnight and into Friday.

The severe storm threat on Thursday
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, some rain and snow will move into the interior West.

Wet weather forecast in the Northeast and New England from Thursday through Saturday
(Credit: Fox News)

California remains mostly dry after weeks of record rain and snow.