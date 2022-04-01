Winter weather, snow squalls forecast across US

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Early Friday morning, a large line of storms that brought severe weather to the eastern U.S. over the past two days moved offshore for all but Florida.

That line of storms was a true cold front and, behind it, winter weather is returning to areas that had seen mild and warm conditions just days ago.

Friday will begin with widespread freeze warnings, from northern Mississippi and Arkansas and extending across Tennessee and Kentucky.

Snow squalls will be possible from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley into the interior Northeast.

Rain will turn to snow, with possible snow squalls in the central Appalachians.

The brief, but intense snowfall within these squalls can rapidly reduce visibility and lead to dangerous driving conditions.

In Florida, the trailing edge of that cold front is lingering and will support showers and storms into the weekend.