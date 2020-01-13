Winter weather hits Seattle as Northwest storm brings 'treacherous' travel impacts, power outages

Thousands of residents across the Pacific Northwest were without power on Monday after a storm system brought heavy snow to the region, part of an active stretch of rough weather over the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said a steady onshore flow will aid in production precipitation as pair of storm systems track through Washington and Oregon, bringing heavy snow.

“Big storms across the Pacific Northwest, that’s one spot to pay attention to,” Fox News Meteorologist Adam Klotz said on “Fox & Friends.” “Higher elevations, maybe a whole lot of snow. Right along the coast, just heavy rain.”

Forecasts said that snowfall will be measured in feet in the Cascades, the Northern Sierra Nevada, Northeast Oregon, Northern and Central Idaho, before impacts shift further east into Western Wyoming, North-Central Utah and the Colorado Rockies.

“Wintry weather is the headliner with numerous Winter Storms Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect from the Cascades of Washington and Oregon, eastward to the Central Rockies,” the NWS said.

The region’s first major winter storm of the season spawned widespread warnings about forceful winds, snow dumps and freezing temperatures. The Seattle metro area has been under winter weather advisories until late Monday as they may pick up several inches of snow.

“Expect treacherous and icy travel conditions in these affected areas,” the WPC said.

The heavy, wet snow in the Seattle area was causing numerous problems, including school closures, as power lines and trees came down, according to Q13FOX. Some 12,000 customers were without power in the Seattle region due to the heavy snow, while around 3,000 additional customers were without lights in western Washington into parts of Idaho.

A 30-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 was also closed at Stevens Pass due to downed limbs and power lines.

The Portland metro area was also bracing for a possible round of snow in the coming days that will be coupled with below-freezing temperatures.

Several crashes were reported Sunday in Oregon as snow was reported in central areas of the state along U.S. Highway 97.

Many in the Portland area were preparing whatever may come later this week.

Jake Doherty, an employee at an Ace Hardware store in Lake Oswego, Ore., told FOX12 the store had already gone through half a pallet of ice melt by Sunday afternoon.

“As soon as the snowflakes start to come down, we really see people come in,” Doherty told FOX12. “It’s a pretty big surge of people, which is always fun. It’s fun to get everyone what they need and out the door safely.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.