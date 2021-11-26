Winter weather forecast for Great Lakes, New England as rain continues for Pacific Northwest

A couple of rounds of winter weather systems will bring snow and gusty winds to the Great Lakes region over the coming days.

FOX WEATHER, MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY ESTABLISH SCHOLARSHIP FOR FUTURE METEOROLOGISTS

Snowfall totals between 4-8 inches are anticipated, with the highest totals forecast for portions of the Adirondacks and northern New England.

Winter storm watches, warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for portions of northern New York and northern New England throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, rounds of rain will continue across the Pacific Northwest.

Beginning on Saturday, an additional 3-6 inches of rain is expected across the Olympics and northern Cascades.

Possible flooding and excessive runoff will be of concern during the weekend.

Finally, along the Gulf Coast, a low-pressure system will produce light-to-moderate rainfall.

Rain is expected on Saturday for much of coastal Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most of this rain will clear out by Sunday.