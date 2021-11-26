FOX News 

Winter weather forecast for Great Lakes, New England as rain continues for Pacific Northwest

A couple of rounds of winter weather systems will bring snow and gusty winds to the Great Lakes region over the coming days.

Snowfall totals between 4-8 inches are anticipated, with the highest totals forecast for portions of the Adirondacks and northern New England.

Cold front exits
Winter storm watches, warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for portions of northern New York and northern New England throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, rounds of rain will continue across the Pacific Northwest.

Winter weather alerts
Beginning on Saturday, an additional 3-6 inches of rain is expected across the Olympics and northern Cascades.

Possible flooding and excessive runoff will be of concern during the weekend.

Rain in the Pacific Northwest
Finally, along the Gulf Coast, a low-pressure system will produce light-to-moderate rainfall.

Rain is expected on Saturday for much of coastal Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley.

Rain along the Gulf Coast
Most of this rain will clear out by Sunday.