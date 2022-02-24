FOX News 

Winter storm warnings stretch across Plains, Ohio Valley

A significant winter storm with widespread impacts will move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley on Thursday, and the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday.

Midwest winter weather alerts
(Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow, ice, flooding, rain and bitter cold air will move into these areas.

Northeast winter weather alerts
(Credit: Fox News)

Freezing rain and sleet will be possible from northern Texas up into the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Southern winter weather alerts
(Credit: Fox News)

Over 6 inches of snow is expected across parts of the Northeast and New England.

Northeast snow forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

Significant ice will be possible over south-central Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Northeast ice forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

Americans should be aware of the latest weather alerts through Friday.