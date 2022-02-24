Winter storm warnings stretch across Plains, Ohio Valley

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A significant winter storm with widespread impacts will move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley on Thursday, and the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday.

Heavy snow, ice, flooding, rain and bitter cold air will move into these areas.

Freezing rain and sleet will be possible from northern Texas up into the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Over 6 inches of snow is expected across parts of the Northeast and New England.

Significant ice will be possible over south-central Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Americans should be aware of the latest weather alerts through Friday.