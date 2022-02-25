Winter storm to hit Northeast with heavy snow, rain

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A major winter storm will impact the Northeast on Friday.

Heavy snow will pile up across New England, while a mixture of ice, snow and rain will cause travel issues for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Another round of arctic air is moving in across the Great Lakes.

Heavy rain will bring the risk of flooding for parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys along the associated cold front.

Temperatures will fall behind the front as it shifts eastward.

Meanwhile, a new system is pushing across the Northwest, bringing snow to the mountains and rain across the lower elevations.