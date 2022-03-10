Winter storm to bring snow from Southwest to Northeast

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another big winter storm is cranking up across the Plains, bringing heavy snow from the Southwest to the Northeast over the next few days.

An arctic cold front has brought temperatures down 20-30 degrees below average as far south as Texas.

Some Northern Tier areas will struggle to make it out of the single digits.

Snow will spread into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Friday and Saturday.

Parts of the interior Northeast will receive more than a foot of snow.

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe storms will be possible Friday from the Gulf Coast to the Southeast, including the risk of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.