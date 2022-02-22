FOX News 

Winter storm to bring hazardous weather across US

A dynamic winter storm is bringing all sorts of weather hazards across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

U.S. futuretrack
(Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are impacting the Midwest across the Great Lakes.

Winter weather alerts
(Credit: Fox News)

Accumulating ice will also be an issue from Michigan down into the Plains.

Ice glaze threat
(Credit: Fox News)

Behind the strong cold front, temperatures will be 20-40 degrees below average with dangerous wind chills, while record warmth will be possible ahead of the boundary.

Severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News)

Warmer than average temperatures will also fuel the risk for strong-to-severe storms, with the risk for large hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.

Rain still to come
(Credit: Fox News)

Please stay alert to all the latest watches and warnings throughout the day and evening.