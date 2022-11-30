Winter storm slams Washington, crews working to restore power to thousands

A winter storm in western Washington has left thousands without power Wednesday morning as powerful winds and heavy snow slammed the region.

The Puget Sound region saw heavy, slushy snow that downed trees and knocked out power to nearly 90,000 customers, KOMO-TV reported.

As crews worked to restore power, more than 34,000 customers remained in the dark across the region as of 10 a.m. local time, according to outage maps.

Some area schools were also closed due to the outages affecting HVAC systems, Seattle Public Schools said.

While areas north of Seattle saw as much as 6.5 inches of snow, the National Weather Service (NWS) said any additional showers in the lowlands on Wednesday would be light or likely just rain.

However, the NWS said the chance of additional snow in the lowlands was possible over parts of the area Wednesday night.

The agency said that temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the entire region Wednesday night, warning the public to remain careful because any rain, snow or slush will likely freeze going into Thursday morning.