Winter storm moves into the Mississippi Valley after dumping snow in Texas

The storm that brought Texas snow this weekend is now moving into the Mississippi Valley. Winter storm warnings are still up for parts of East Texas through parts of Louisiana and Mississippi with temperatures 20-25 degrees below average in some cities.

“Bring your pets inside!” tweeted the National Weather Service Brownsville on Sunday night.

“Slick spots are possible on elevated surfaces, use caution if you have to get out!” tweeted the National Weather Service Shreveport early Monday. “We are hovering at 33 degrees here at the #Shreveport airport at 214 am, but some areas maybe freezing or below!”

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted that some parts of the state are waking up to snow on the ground.

“If you don’t have to travel please wait until the roads are clear and conditions improve,” it tweeted.

The wintry weather will wind down Monday with mainly rain and some thunderstorms for the Southeast on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the northern and central Plains through the Midwest will enjoy above-average temperatures this week.

The Pacific Northwest continues its active pattern with heavy rain and mountain snow this week. This system will push into the Northern Rockies Monday night.