Winter storm moves across Central US, forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions

Blankets of snow are expected in parts of the Central U.S. on Thursday as a storm system moves through the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter warnings or advisories for parts of Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas, as upward of 12 inches of snow is expected in some areas.

Forecasters warned there will be hazardous travel conditions as the storm moves through the region, but it is expected to taper off Thursday.

THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER IN OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA AFTER SNOWSTORM

The same storm is expected to push further east over the Lower Mississippi Valley and the Gulf Coast — however, the snow will change over to mainly rain, which could cause flash flooding.

As the system spreads toward the East Coast, it is expected to strengthen and could be quite a weather-maker on Friday and Saturday.

Rain and wind will increase along the Eastern Seaboard while wintry weather is expected for the Great Lakes, parts of the Interior Northeast and New England.

Colder air will move in behind the system this weekend.

AMERICA’S TOP 5 SNOWIEST CITIES

The Central U.S. has seen its share of winter weather this week as snow blanketed parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, knocking out power for thousands of residents. On Thursday morning, more than 14,000 customers were still without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Fire Conditions Increase in the West

Meanwhile, the Santa Ana winds are bringing the risk of explosive fire conditions to Southern California on Thursday and Friday as dry air and warm temperatures, along with the high winds, could ignite or spread fires.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Red Flag warnings are up for the region with extremely critical fire dangers.