Another major winter storm will impact a wide swath of the nation’s midsection, from the southern Rockies through the Plains, up into the Great Lakes and interior Northeast.

ANOTHER WINTER STORM SET TO IMPACT MUCH OF THE US THIS WEEK

There will be a variety of winter weather including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Snowfall totals of 6-12 inches are forecast from the Southwest to the Midwest by Thursday morning, with heavier amounts locally.

Accumulating ice will be the biggest concern from Texas to the Ohio Valley.

Arctic air behind this system will bring temperatures 15-25 degrees below average.

South of the powerful cold air, rain and thunderstorms will bring the risk of flooding for the Gulf Coast states toward the Southeast.

Please stay alert to all the latest forecast details in your area.