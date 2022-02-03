A massive winter storm is bringing all sorts of dangerous weather and impacts across the U.S.

An arctic cold front has sent temperatures falling to 20-40 degrees below average for the Plains and Mississippi Valley.

Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain along the front continue to move slowly eastward, while strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the cold front.

A very dangerous ice storm is underway for parts of Arkansas through Kentucky, where over half an inch of ice is likely.

We’re also seeing the potential of ice accumulation from Texas through the Ohio Valley.

Power outages will be likely in many of these cities.

This system will move across the East Coast on Friday, bringing wintry weather, icy conditions and heavy rainfall.

Please stay tuned to your local forecast for the latest details and plan ahead for travel delays and or cancellations.

In other weather news, more rain and higher elevation snow is moving into the Northwest and a pair of quick storms will bring light-to-moderate snowfall for parts of the northern Plains, upper Midwest and Great Lakes over the next few days.