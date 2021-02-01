Winter storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast

A significant winter storm strengthening off the Northeast coast will bring heavy snow and strong winds from the Mid-Atlantic to New England through Tuesday.

Winter watches, warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect with snow lingering until Tuesday afternoon.

Travel will be difficult if not impossible in some areas, so people are urged to stay off the roads for snow crews.

Strong winds will cause blizzard conditions and white-out conditions at the peak of the storm. In some of the heaviest bands, snow will fall several inches an hour depending on where they set up. Power outages and tree damage will also be possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coastal flooding is also a danger as the winds force ocean water along the coast from Delmarva to New England.

In other weather news, more rain and mountain snow will push into the West this week, and another significant push of arctic air is also going to spread across much of the country with additional chances of snow for the Northeast in the next 7 days.